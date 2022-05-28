Patch : Day 1 🥳

Hello everyone.

First of all, a big welcome to all new people, and thank you for joining and supporting us.

Some of you reported problems on our Discord . Here is a list of the problems seen, and their resolution state.

Maps

➡️ DM-Spacedock : lifts not working properly : FIXED✔️

➡️ DM-Playground : instant kill will respawning : FIXED✔️

➡️ RC-Collider : Spawns randomly : FIXED✔️

➡️ DM-BlutArena : collision problem in a lift : WIP⚠️

Steam

➡️ Item shop: access denied when processing to the checkout : WIP⚠️

➡️ Random drop: there should be some random skin drops but they don't seem to be enabled (might be a problem with the locked items for the battle pass en skins packs) : WIP⚠️

Campaign

➡️ At the end of a level: automatically go back to the menu and to the initialization page before displaying "offline mode" : FIXED✔️

➡️ Map vote displayed : FIXED✔️

Servers

➡️ Matchmaking not working : WIP⚠️

➡️ Servers list: offset between the server we click on to join and the one we really join : SOON ❌

➡️ On duel server: a player can't spawn, only fly around the map, with no bot and "your house" as the server name : FIXED✔️

➡️ Server list: no server Roball listed : FIXED✔️

➡️ CTF-Spacedock: can't join (error message while loading the map) : FIXED✔️

➡️ Matchmaking Duel: servers full (but servers available in the server list) : FIXED✔️

➡️ After a certain time, CTF-servers were no longer displayed in the server list : FIXED✔️

➡️ Can't spawn after a map change : WIP⚠️

Gameplay

➡️ Online Duel: At the end of the game, the animation "defeat" appears on the screen, but the game is won (and announcer says "Victory") : SOON ❌

➡️ Online Duel: Problems with the perks (no perk choice possible for the 1st game/perks menu not displayed > Spawn impossible) : FIXED✔️

➡️ Instead of Duel, the 1ST game starting is a DM (so scores don't show at the top of the screen), but the next game is a Duel : FIXED✔️

➡️ RB-Hypersquare: After a goal, IA is dark and not blue (but spawns in blue when killed) and is stuck on the spawn : KNOWN but the bots are not supported by the game mode, and when scoring, team color overlay is disabled to show each player's skin (and the base skin is black)✔️

➡️ Duel Mode: not enough XP won after a game : WIP⚠️

➡️ CTF Mode: No "flag dropped" announcement : WIP⚠️

Other

➡️ Unlock skins pack for the early access owners of the game : WIP⚠️ (we are waiting for Steam to unlock the items shop for us to be able to give access to the pack).

Any issues, feedback or you just want to discuss with devs, feel free to join Discord. Stay tuned, and see you soon 🙂

Master Arena Dev Team.