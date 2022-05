Share · View all patches · Build 8828801 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 19:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello there! This is just a small patch to address a few things and just for fun, a new upgrade! :)

fixed a bug where player could roll through walls

fixed and update descriptions on a handful of items

added a new upgrade! :)

Thanks for the feedback and suggestions! And for playing!!

See ya!