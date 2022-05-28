 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chasing Sunsets update for 28 May 2022

Chasing Sunsets v0.6a

Share · View all patches · Build 8828772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 0.6a - Minor bug fix

Critical:
-Corrected game continuing to Chapter 5 after game over scenario in Ch4.
-Corrected repeated dialogue and double award of points on one path in the Ch5 club scene.
-Corrected incorrect point assignment during lewd scene at end of Ch5. Mallory max trust increased by 1.
-Corrected issue where sound effects and music continue to loop after the overboard scene in Ch4.

Major:
-Corrected typo on MC writing sayer which would result in an an error.
-Removed obsolete beta test warning placard in Ch4 (It said: Save here, no art past this point)
-Line in text conversation with Sophie in Ch5 incorrectly attributed to MC corrected.
-Fixed an issue with the Jaye text conversation where dialogue could be repeated.
-Fixed a continuity issue in Jaye text conversation that did not properly take into account if MC chose not to shower with her.

Minor:

-Fixed continuity issue during shots scene that did not take into account MC may not have showered with Jaye in Ch4.
-All identified typos, and double or missing words corrected

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link