Chasing Sunsets v0.6a

Changelog 0.6a - Minor bug fix
Critical:
-Corrected game continuing to Chapter 5 after game over scenario in Ch4.
-Corrected repeated dialogue and double award of points on one path in the Ch5 club scene.
-Corrected incorrect point assignment during lewd scene at end of Ch5. Mallory max trust increased by 1.
-Corrected issue where sound effects and music continue to loop after the overboard scene in Ch4.
Major:
-Corrected typo on MC writing sayer which would result in an an error.
-Removed obsolete beta test warning placard in Ch4 (It said: Save here, no art past this point)
-Line in text conversation with Sophie in Ch5 incorrectly attributed to MC corrected.
-Fixed an issue with the Jaye text conversation where dialogue could be repeated.
-Fixed a continuity issue in Jaye text conversation that did not properly take into account if MC chose not to shower with her.
Minor:
-Fixed continuity issue during shots scene that did not take into account MC may not have showered with Jaye in Ch4.
-All identified typos, and double or missing words corrected
