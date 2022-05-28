First patch is live now (1.0.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 8828708 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 19:52:14 UTC by Wendy

We've just updated the game to 1.0.4. It is live on Steam right now.

We've already started on fixing the things as they are being reported. As you might imagine things are a little rocky right now with the launch and all. So which bugs got fixed is probably a little random. We tried to focus on those that actually prevent people from playing, and those that were easy to fix.

In any case here's the patch list:

The boon items from the Form Elemental spawn properly.

When the cinematic camera is switched off, the camera doesn’t sweep in for interactions and dialogs.

Fixes generator issue that caused climbing spots to go missing.

Fixes generator issue when a level tries to spawn too many climbing exits.

You can remap the inventory keyboard shortcut key.

If you have the correct weapon skill (axe fighting, sword fighting, etc.) You actually get +1 damage, instead of getting +1 for not having the skill… (ouch that was a stupid bug)

Improving the investigation feedback of specific magic doors.

Getting a great success on a friendship test will make you ‘well-liked’

The right controller prompts when playing with a PS5 controller.

Magic items only automatically reveal you when hiding in the dark when they actually cast light.

Fixes issues with items being incorrectly grayed out during trading and chest interactions. Only potentially fixes all issues there.

Thank you for playing, and thank you for reporting issues.

