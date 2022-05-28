Playcraft Beta Soon

Playcraft is going to switch to Beta soon! Now is a good time to transfer your creations:

The new updates brings a lot of improvements but require creators to do a few thing to adapt their creations; If you are not a creator, feel free to ignore this message and come back in a few weeks for the Beta release.

First, If you want to transfer your creation but don't have access to the game, DM me a message (https://discordapp.com/invite/playcraft). Once in the game, load your creations by creating a game server and go into LOAD (Escape) then select mod.io, you should find them here. Make sure they still work, a lot of things have changed and you might need to fix a few things. Then you can Save again and reupload your creation (Escape).

Let me know if you need help, and thank you for your patience!