Build 8828617 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 17:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Features:

Added mining Salt to the mines.

Added a Fishing boat to the dock.

Added a buildable gather spot. The Stone Well can be build to collect water. This also enables mods that add gathering/crafting spots.

Changes:

Crafting some items now also cost materials.

Bugs:

Fixed some items disappearing from the shops on load.

Fixed berries not spawning on new game.