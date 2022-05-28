Khimera: Destroy all Monster Girls version 4.3

Ok so like five years ago one of you nerds were like, "Ok but achievements don't work if for some asinine reason I wanted to turn off this perfectly good overlay," and I was like, "Well too bad" but five minutes later was like, "Alright sure let me fix it." but actually I forgot and just today I was like, "Hey didn't I fix that?"

So here we are back in the year 2022. I present to you, version 4.3 aka "One line of code five years in the making".

Version 4.3 - May 28, 2022