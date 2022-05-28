 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Khimera: Destroy All Monster Girls update for 28 May 2022

Khimera: Destroy all Monster Girls version 4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8828582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ok so like five years ago one of you nerds were like, "Ok but achievements don't work if for some asinine reason I wanted to turn off this perfectly good overlay," and I was like, "Well too bad" but five minutes later was like, "Alright sure let me fix it." but actually I forgot and just today I was like, "Hey didn't I fix that?"

So here we are back in the year 2022. I present to you, version 4.3 aka "One line of code five years in the making".

Version 4.3 - May 28, 2022

  • Fixed achievements and leaderboards not updating if the overlay was disabled.

Changed files in this update

Khimera: Destroy All Monster Girls Content Depot 467381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link