Build 151 - Map Vegetation and Physics Improvement

Revamped Map design

Gate start glitch fixed

Dash Jumps movement physics now more consistent

Showing Bounty in Scoreboard

Dying during Ultra will no longer cause short dashes

Removed region lock for private lobbies

Speedrunning now showing 2 decimal points

Total Cash now reset between rounds

Replay button after match

Cliff deaths now bypass invuln state

Players now faces movement direction when not aiming

Removed red radar edge arrow for first place leader

Removed leader bounty if player count is 1 to 3

Removed dash damage and fx from jump

Increased respawn time to 5s

Will no longer force player respawns after match is over