Revamped Map design
Gate start glitch fixed
Dash Jumps movement physics now more consistent
Showing Bounty in Scoreboard
Dying during Ultra will no longer cause short dashes
Removed region lock for private lobbies
Speedrunning now showing 2 decimal points
Total Cash now reset between rounds
Replay button after match
Cliff deaths now bypass invuln state
Players now faces movement direction when not aiming
Removed red radar edge arrow for first place leader
Removed leader bounty if player count is 1 to 3
Removed dash damage and fx from jump
Increased respawn time to 5s
Will no longer force player respawns after match is over
Death Carnival Playtest update for 28 May 2022
Build 151 - Map Vegetation and Physics Improvement
