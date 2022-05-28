Various Tweaks and Fixes!

v3.7.4
Changes
-Added the ability to re-roll the Time Cloak Spell Choices in Limbo
-Totems have indicator when you can level them up
-Mentioned common reasons for being banned from leaderboard
-Many revisions to the Minotaur of Chaos:
--Appears a lower wave
--The Phase descriptions are hidden until the boss appears, then you'll get an indicator on the Spyglass
--You cannot Kindle if fighting the Boss
--Phase 1: Totally reworked!
--Phase 2: Damage debonus reduced to 20%!
--Phase 3: No change!
Balance Changes
-Shard Bolter Elemental Overload has been buffed
-Shard Bolter has x2 projectile lifetime
-Shard Bolter Slayer Perk has been reworked
-Buffed Lightning Orb Status Affinity Perk
Fixes
-Fixed Toxic Domination Perk for Poison Golem (was non-functional before)
-Cleaned up the formatting in some Perk descriptions
-Fixed the Cauldron not properly calculating the time left for the next Brew after returning from Offline
-Fixed the Vase not properly showing how much Essence you gained while Offline
-Fixed a variety of bugs with the Fire Spirit Totem
-The Wand of Chaos will get put back into your Staff if it happens to get moved out somehow
-[Probably] fixed dps tracker numbers showing on wrong items
