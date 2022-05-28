Various Tweaks and Fixes!

v3.7.4

Changes

-Added the ability to re-roll the Time Cloak Spell Choices in Limbo

-Totems have indicator when you can level them up

-Mentioned common reasons for being banned from leaderboard

-Many revisions to the Minotaur of Chaos:

--Appears a lower wave

--The Phase descriptions are hidden until the boss appears, then you'll get an indicator on the Spyglass

--You cannot Kindle if fighting the Boss

--Phase 1: Totally reworked!

--Phase 2: Damage debonus reduced to 20%!

--Phase 3: No change!

Balance Changes

-Shard Bolter Elemental Overload has been buffed

-Shard Bolter has x2 projectile lifetime

-Shard Bolter Slayer Perk has been reworked

-Buffed Lightning Orb Status Affinity Perk

Fixes

-Fixed Toxic Domination Perk for Poison Golem (was non-functional before)

-Cleaned up the formatting in some Perk descriptions

-Fixed the Cauldron not properly calculating the time left for the next Brew after returning from Offline

-Fixed the Vase not properly showing how much Essence you gained while Offline

-Fixed a variety of bugs with the Fire Spirit Totem

-The Wand of Chaos will get put back into your Staff if it happens to get moved out somehow

-[Probably] fixed dps tracker numbers showing on wrong items