Version 0.612 Alpha

Build 8828483 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 16:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Multiplayer

■ Fixed error with detach attached items for clients

■ Fixed error with create server without entering a servername

■ Fixed error with entering vehicle after loading a savegame, if player was inside a vehicle

■ Fixed error with show current hole, if client work with excavator

■ Fixed error with destroy session, if player quit the game

■ Fixed error with destroy session, if player go back to main menu

■ Fixed error with rollback savegame again, if client join the game

Functionality

■ Added more logos for our streaming partners

Changed

■ Changed texture for minimap

■ Changed texture for worldmap

■ Changed tips on loadingscreen

Audio

■ Added footstep sounds in containers

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with wrong gold course

■ Fixed error with wrong keyboard layout

■ Fixed error with showing help key for drivemode/workmode

■ Fixed error with attach items to item "smeltingfurnace01" again

■ Fixed error with attach items to item "goldtable01" again

Improvements

■ Improved shadows

■ Improved performance for item "goldtable01"

■ Improved performance for item "highbanker01"

■ Improved performance for item "washingplantportable01"

■ Improved performance for item "washingplantportable02"

Savegame

■ Fixed error with floating item "washingplantportable02" after loading a savegame

Removed

■ Removed markers for npcs on worldmap