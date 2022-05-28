Version 0.612 Alpha

Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Multiplayer
■ Fixed error with detach attached items for clients
■ Fixed error with create server without entering a servername
■ Fixed error with entering vehicle after loading a savegame, if player was inside a vehicle
■ Fixed error with show current hole, if client work with excavator
■ Fixed error with destroy session, if player quit the game
■ Fixed error with destroy session, if player go back to main menu
■ Fixed error with rollback savegame again, if client join the game
Functionality
■ Added more logos for our streaming partners
Changed
■ Changed texture for minimap
■ Changed texture for worldmap
■ Changed tips on loadingscreen
Audio
■ Added footstep sounds in containers
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with wrong gold course
■ Fixed error with wrong keyboard layout
■ Fixed error with showing help key for drivemode/workmode
■ Fixed error with attach items to item "smeltingfurnace01" again
■ Fixed error with attach items to item "goldtable01" again
Improvements
■ Improved shadows
■ Improved performance for item "goldtable01"
■ Improved performance for item "highbanker01"
■ Improved performance for item "washingplantportable01"
■ Improved performance for item "washingplantportable02"
Savegame
■ Fixed error with floating item "washingplantportable02" after loading a savegame
Removed
■ Removed markers for npcs on worldmap
