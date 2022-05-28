Patch 1.0.1 released!

=Version 1.0.1=
Patch notes...5-28-22
Hello!
Enhanced smoothness of character attack function and movement transitions, rare bugs fixed;
Removed/changed many platforms to make them less frustrating to jump on;
Jumping into above colliding surface/object no longer launches player downward,
forward momentum is carried, allowing for smoother jumping;
Slightly altered player jumping/falling/landing animations;
Allow difficulty change from options menu,
but must wait for restart stage/game over/exiting to menu for change to update;
Area widget that allows you to see stage and level number;
Widget that shows when starting/beating stage;
Fixed bug where starting game with zero master volume keeps you from being able to adjust volume;
Fixed flying enemy glitch where landing stops update animation event;
Fixed glitch in Fire Bat projectile animation;
Made Ice Dragon Boss collision based off of sprite, for a more accurate hit box;
Improved stage loading program;
Various improvements;
Thanks for reading! I plan on trying to release frequent updates!
