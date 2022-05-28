 Skip to content

Super Stereotypical: The Rise of Indiemania update for 28 May 2022

Patch 1.0.1 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8828421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

=Version 1.0.1=
Patch notes...5-28-22

Hello!

  • Enhanced smoothness of character attack function and movement transitions, rare bugs fixed;

  • Removed/changed many platforms to make them less frustrating to jump on;

  • Jumping into above colliding surface/object no longer launches player downward,
    forward momentum is carried, allowing for smoother jumping;

  • Slightly altered player jumping/falling/landing animations;

  • Allow difficulty change from options menu,
    but must wait for restart stage/game over/exiting to menu for change to update;

  • Area widget that allows you to see stage and level number;

  • Widget that shows when starting/beating stage;

  • Fixed bug where starting game with zero master volume keeps you from being able to adjust volume;

  • Fixed flying enemy glitch where landing stops update animation event;

  • Fixed glitch in Fire Bat projectile animation;

  • Made Ice Dragon Boss collision based off of sprite, for a more accurate hit box;

  • Improved stage loading program;

  • Various improvements;

Thanks for reading! I plan on trying to release frequent updates!

