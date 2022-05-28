Patch 1.0.1 released!

=Version 1.0.1=

Patch notes...5-28-22

Enhanced smoothness of character attack function and movement transitions, rare bugs fixed;

Removed/changed many platforms to make them less frustrating to jump on;

Jumping into above colliding surface/object no longer launches player downward,

forward momentum is carried, allowing for smoother jumping;

Slightly altered player jumping/falling/landing animations;

Allow difficulty change from options menu,

but must wait for restart stage/game over/exiting to menu for change to update;

Area widget that allows you to see stage and level number;

Widget that shows when starting/beating stage;

Fixed bug where starting game with zero master volume keeps you from being able to adjust volume;

Fixed flying enemy glitch where landing stops update animation event;

Fixed glitch in Fire Bat projectile animation;

Made Ice Dragon Boss collision based off of sprite, for a more accurate hit box;

Improved stage loading program;