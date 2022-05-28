Explosives C4, new explosion effects!

New weapon - C4!
Quantity is not limited! Throw explosives with the left mouse button, blow up with the right mouse button! Now you can build an ambush in the dark corners of the map.
C4 always spawns near the barrel regardless of the match settings.
List of other changes:
- The visual effect of the explosion has been changed.
- The range of sound propagation from explosions has been increased.
- If you drop C4 from your hands or if the player with C4 dies, then all C4 placed by the player will disappear on the battlefield. Be careful when facing the enemy face to face.
Changed files in this update