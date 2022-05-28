Explosives C4, new explosion effects!

Share · View all patches · Build 8828329 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 17:19:08 UTC by Wendy

New weapon - C4!

Quantity is not limited! Throw explosives with the left mouse button, blow up with the right mouse button! Now you can build an ambush in the dark corners of the map.

C4 always spawns near the barrel regardless of the match settings.

List of other changes: