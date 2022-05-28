New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.014_The_Tom_Show

This one is brought to you by Tom Prince, who did literally everything included in it.

Lots of various fixes and improvements in here, some relating to dyson spheres, others the dark zenith sidekick, others expert mode, others the zenith trader in necromancer games, and others various parts of the ui. It's quite a lot actually! Big thanks to Tom, these are great!

More to come soon.

Enjoy!