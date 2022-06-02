 Skip to content

Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Rei update for 2 June 2022

Higurashi Rei On Sale Now!

Build 8828254

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The relentless cycle of tragedy surrounding Hinamizawa and the club members has finally ended. Peace has returned to the village as it welcomes June 1983. Yet there are other fragments, other memories, other worlds that still lie unexplored. Do you, the challenger who has seen and conquered the tragic past of Hinamizawa, have the heart and fortitude to peer into these tales that previously lay undisturbed? Tread lightly, and remember to savor your time with the club members of Hinamizawa.

