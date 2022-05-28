natsuno-kanata ver0.6.17 released

Share · View all patches · Build 8828190 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 14:59:11 UTC by Wendy

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.17 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

The BGM of Meggle's character was changed to original music.

Three cooking utensil items were added.

Some cooking utensil items that were discontinued in ver 0.6.16 have been added again.

In addition, some craft recipes have been changed.

[Post-Ending Contents]

A random item can now be obtained upon reaching the "campsite".

The item will be drawn from a list of specific items, including "Collectibles".

[Added functionality]

The name of a place can now be displayed as "current location," "not yet explored," or "already explored.

[Changed specifications]

When entering text in a scenario, a branching decision will now be made based on whether or not the text "contains" a specific character string.

Tool items can now be used even if they are not equipped.

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed a bug in which options and help could be opened at the same time.

[Adjustments]

Some texts were adjusted.

The drop rate of some items has been adjusted.

The appearance rate of "campsites" has been adjusted.