Hotfix patch on May 29th

Howdy all,

Another hotfix has arrived, here are issues have been addressed below:

Adjusted:

Adjusted the buttons for deleting the roles and deleting the saves in the UI of Save/Load

Temporarily removed the "your save file is broken" message window due to it erroneously appearing after a story event involving the water tank, despite the save file functioning correctly.

Fixed:

Fixed the slow loading issue after defeating the Geegler President

Fixed incorrect behaviors of Elise and Meerkat after completing the quest 'Big Game Hunter'

Fixed an issue where Ri-an won't wake up

Fixed an issue where the player behaves abnormally after the quest 'Lost Tourist'

Fixed an issue where the Condenser can't be put in the storage box

Added:

Added a button in the ESC menu to teleport players out of the house if the door disappeared while editing the house. Players can then revisit Construction Junction to build a new entrance by interacting with the Construction Junction Catalog on the table inside.

We take feedback posted in all sorts of places into account and will keep working on fixing and optimizing Sandrock, since we value your voice very seriously. Thank you for all your feedback!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website