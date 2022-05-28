 Skip to content

Lunaela update for 28 May 2022

Bugs correction for the new islands

Hello adventurers! Here is what's been fixed:

·A bug preventing the sea orbs to be collected has been fixed.

·A bug in the main quest line of ACT 4 has been fixed.

·The limits of the map have been properly adjusted.

