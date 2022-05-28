V 0.74 PATCH NOTES

Hello there fellow players!

This past week there were many patches especially for the Wild West quest and some older known bugs.

The changelog is listed below. If there be no major bugs left I will start development on the next update by next week.

Cheers guys and God bless.

-Erathor

May 20th 2022 0.74

p1

Fixed the quest trigger dialogue option from being able to be triggered indefinitely

Fixed the lamp posts of byroad from flying mid air

Fixed some of the fragments in 1970 from being underground

Fixed the invisible Westwood during the sequence

Fixed the issue where guys on horses would ask you for a job

p2

p2 Fixed the camera issue with the background moon wobble

Fixed the train stop at byroad

Fixed an issue where in Jupiter would not exist in the ACT III sequence

Fixed the language missing line backup function

p3

p3 Fixed citizen from riding horses in the 80s through the town

Fixed the time travel train from not appearing in 2014 if unstopped

Fixed Westwood from saying the wrong lines before the epic fight

p4

p4 Added some more hints to make the agent cave more apparent

Fixed Npcs from standing still

Fixed Westwoods horse animation

Fixed some of the navmeshing around Cape Dun

p5

Now you only get money from those you took out

Fixed the camera wobble when inside the car

Fixed the django shootout sequence

Fixed the random spawning about horses

Fixed most of the flying npcs bug

p6

p6 Fixed the invisible wall in cape dun

Fixed the fly up bug when opening a menu

The PLC can't be opened during free fall

Fixed missing fall damage

Fixed Westwoods weird riding inside horse pose

p7

p7 Fixed the jittery npcs

Transferred Legacy Ben to the Cutrooms

p8

p8 Fixed a bug in the last stage quest which kept you from finishing the time travel chasers

p9

p9 Fixed for all new players that the time slower is unlocked from the start

Fixed horse carrying for not purchased horses

p10

p10 Fixed Rhogur from being invisible

Fixed the cracks in the car remaining after the Last Stage Quest

p11

p11 Fixed leviboard physics

Fixed Westwood from following you in the Wild West Quest before you defeated the agent in the beginning

Tried a potential fix for the copy machine

p12

p12 Fixed npcs on horses from giving you job offers

Fixed the enemy npcs from having no combat animations

Fixed the agents hideout from existing in the future

Decreased the spawn rate of horses

...Boy that was alot of work this week.