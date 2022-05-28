V 0.74 PATCH NOTES

Hello there fellow players!
This past week there were many patches especially for the Wild West quest and some older known bugs.
The changelog is listed below. If there be no major bugs left I will start development on the next update by next week.
Cheers guys and God bless.
-Erathor
May 20th 2022 0.74
p1
- Fixed the quest trigger dialogue option from being able to be triggered indefinitely
- Fixed the lamp posts of byroad from flying mid air
- Fixed some of the fragments in 1970 from being underground
- Fixed the invisible Westwood during the sequence
- Fixed the issue where guys on horses would ask you for a job
p2
- Fixed the camera issue with the background moon wobble
- Fixed the train stop at byroad
- Fixed an issue where in Jupiter would not exist in the ACT III sequence
- Fixed the language missing line backup function
p3
- Fixed citizen from riding horses in the 80s through the town
- Fixed the time travel train from not appearing in 2014 if unstopped
- Fixed Westwood from saying the wrong lines before the epic fight
p4
- Added some more hints to make the agent cave more apparent
- Fixed Npcs from standing still
- Fixed Westwoods horse animation
- Fixed some of the navmeshing around Cape Dun
- p5
- Now you only get money from those you took out
- Fixed the camera wobble when inside the car
- Fixed the django shootout sequence
- Fixed the random spawning about horses
- Fixed most of the flying npcs bug
p6
- Fixed the invisible wall in cape dun
- Fixed the fly up bug when opening a menu
- The PLC can't be opened during free fall
- Fixed missing fall damage
- Fixed Westwoods weird riding inside horse pose
p7
- Fixed the jittery npcs
- Transferred Legacy Ben to the Cutrooms
p8
- Fixed a bug in the last stage quest which kept you from finishing the time travel chasers
p9
- Fixed for all new players that the time slower is unlocked from the start
- Fixed horse carrying for not purchased horses
p10
- Fixed Rhogur from being invisible
- Fixed the cracks in the car remaining after the Last Stage Quest
p11
- Fixed leviboard physics
- Fixed Westwood from following you in the Wild West Quest before you defeated the agent in the beginning
- Tried a potential fix for the copy machine
p12
- Fixed npcs on horses from giving you job offers
- Fixed the enemy npcs from having no combat animations
- Fixed the agents hideout from existing in the future
- Decreased the spawn rate of horses
...Boy that was alot of work this week.
Changed files in this update