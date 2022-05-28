Multiple bug fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8828074 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 14:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug where the main menu wouldn't appear when loading the game.

Fixed a bug where the UI overlapped in the setting menu.

Event notifications no longer overlap windows in the campaign.

Added additional error handling to save attempts to prevent rare cases of save file corruption. Also added an automatic back-up of your save file. In the unlikely case that your save file gets corrupted in the future, please join us on our Discord or send an email to so we can assist you.

Fixed a bug where you could leave a character with only one weapon equipped.

We've removed Unity Analytics from Obsidian Prince.

Fixed an issue where you'd sometimes double draw on the Lich Knight boss.

Fixed a bug where the description for the Rat Nest on the bounty board was duplicated from the Slime bounty. The Inn-keeper is now less confused.

Clarified all Rapier cards. They now state "On Rapier Use"

Fixed a bug where the Pet the Dog wouldn't be added to your inspiration deck when you received them from a weapon.