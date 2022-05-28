Game in early access! The game has all the necessary elements for the full passage and formation of the gaming experience. The game lacks only a few elements: comics (instructions for passing each level) and 3 compositions of the soundtrack.

We want to make the game better by presenting it to an initially prepared audience. We also want to make a difference in the game by listening to the community. And add some art elements: comics and music.

Buy game and rebuild Ukraine!

You know that Ukraine is currently at war. People are dying, the economy is ruined, and the environment has suffered catastrophic damage. All the money we will earn from the sale of the game in early access, we will transfer to the Public foundation "Sumy" for the rebuild Ukraine.

The funds received will be spent on:

purchasing medicines, food and medical supplies

repairing the critical infrastructure (electric grid, hearing, communications)

buying protective equipment for volunteers and territorial defense

transporting the necessities to the Sumy region

supporting the most vulnerable segments of the population

restoration of damaged and destroyed infrastructure.

Glory to Ukraine!