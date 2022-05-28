Changelog v0.4.0

Version 0.4.0

🔹Point/Damage Popups will be removed on Player Death/Game Over.

🔹Altered visibility of blinking enemies.

🔹Lowered text of InfoBoxes.

🔹Moved Color Picker back from settings.

🔹Fixed leaving Campaign menu and returning resetting the reroll additive cost.

🔹Renamed Garage MAIN MENU to SURRENDER.

🔹Fixed rerolling Campaign, joining Practice, Giving up resetting the reroll additive cost.

🔹Campaign Garage set to start with the same 4 items. (TEMPORARY)

🔹Made boost bar colors for Boost+ and Depleted more visible.

🔹Fixed Phase unlock for Demo version.

🔹Countdown should now always be starting after opening the game after save and quitting.

🔹Removed branches from lightning code greatly increasing performance.

🔹Fixed bug where you could buy Shield from Practice and carry it over to Campaign.

🔹Fixed bug where save and quitting in Practice reloaded into Campain 1-1.

🔹Change BACK on Campaign menu to SURRENDER.

🔹Boss 4 will no longer lose health after player death.

🔹Boss 4 minions do damage to boss on death per kill opposed to after all 7 are killed.

🔹Cross will shot instead of their satellites.

🔹Crosses can spawn with 1-3 satellites.

🔹Crosses are connected to satellites with lightning.

🔹On Cross death their satellites will also be destroyed.

🔹Blunderbuss and Range: bullets are destroys based on range instead of time.

🔹Missing an enemy with Blunderbuss only counts against you if the middle bullet misses.

Version 0.3.9

🔸Made floating cogs gray.

🔸Added language variable for future localization.

🔸Changed visual effect of Boost To Kill.

🔸Renamed Boost To Kill back to Juggernaut.

🔸Point/Damage Popups will be removed on Give Up.

🔸Removed health bar from blinking enemies.

🔸Altered blink speed of blinking enemies.

🔸Pollen will periodically shoot 4 ways in 4 round bursts.

🔸Lowered HP of Pollen.

🔸Lowered distance of Wheels HTK missiles.

🔸Increased frequency of Wheels HTK missiles but lowered count.

🔸Increased boss max drops based on phase number.

🔸Lowered HP of Wheels.

🔸Increased the speed of Lens.

🔸Garage is free when practice menu is open.

🔸Upgrades will be removed when leaving practice menu.

🔸Store will reroll when leaving practice menu. (Exploitable)

🔸Moved Color Picker to Settings.

🔸Sectioned off menu tutorial text.

🔸Fixed overlapping text from home garage and menu tutorial text.

🔸Fixed spawn location for Reload

🔸Added Shield to Garage.

🔸Using different FX code for Death.