Changelog v0.4.0

Version 0.4.0
🔹Point/Damage Popups will be removed on Player Death/Game Over.
🔹Altered visibility of blinking enemies.
🔹Lowered text of InfoBoxes.
🔹Moved Color Picker back from settings.
🔹Fixed leaving Campaign menu and returning resetting the reroll additive cost.
🔹Renamed Garage MAIN MENU to SURRENDER.
🔹Fixed rerolling Campaign, joining Practice, Giving up resetting the reroll additive cost.
🔹Campaign Garage set to start with the same 4 items. (TEMPORARY)
🔹Made boost bar colors for Boost+ and Depleted more visible.
🔹Fixed Phase unlock for Demo version.
🔹Countdown should now always be starting after opening the game after save and quitting.
🔹Removed branches from lightning code greatly increasing performance.
🔹Fixed bug where you could buy Shield from Practice and carry it over to Campaign.
🔹Fixed bug where save and quitting in Practice reloaded into Campain 1-1.
🔹Change BACK on Campaign menu to SURRENDER.
🔹Boss 4 will no longer lose health after player death.
🔹Boss 4 minions do damage to boss on death per kill opposed to after all 7 are killed.
🔹Cross will shot instead of their satellites.
🔹Crosses can spawn with 1-3 satellites.
🔹Crosses are connected to satellites with lightning.
🔹On Cross death their satellites will also be destroyed.
🔹Blunderbuss and Range: bullets are destroys based on range instead of time.
🔹Missing an enemy with Blunderbuss only counts against you if the middle bullet misses.
Version 0.3.9
🔸Made floating cogs gray.
🔸Added language variable for future localization.
🔸Changed visual effect of Boost To Kill.
🔸Renamed Boost To Kill back to Juggernaut.
🔸Point/Damage Popups will be removed on Give Up.
🔸Removed health bar from blinking enemies.
🔸Altered blink speed of blinking enemies.
🔸Pollen will periodically shoot 4 ways in 4 round bursts.
🔸Lowered HP of Pollen.
🔸Lowered distance of Wheels HTK missiles.
🔸Increased frequency of Wheels HTK missiles but lowered count.
🔸Increased boss max drops based on phase number.
🔸Lowered HP of Wheels.
🔸Increased the speed of Lens.
🔸Garage is free when practice menu is open.
🔸Upgrades will be removed when leaving practice menu.
🔸Store will reroll when leaving practice menu. (Exploitable)
🔸Moved Color Picker to Settings.
🔸Sectioned off menu tutorial text.
🔸Fixed overlapping text from home garage and menu tutorial text.
🔸Fixed spawn location for Reload
🔸Added Shield to Garage.
🔸Using different FX code for Death.
Changed files in this update