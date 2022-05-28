 Skip to content

Everblade update for 28 May 2022

Everblade 1.05 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8827865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New game mode: "Easy" In this mode you don't lose lives when dying, bosses have less health and there is no "treasure loss" when exiting a stage.

  • The "no-hit from boss achievements" doesn't count in easy difficulty.

  • You now lose only half the treasures found in a level when exiting a level in normal difficulty. (You still lose all treasures found in hard difficulty).

  • Added a warning message (regarding an achievement) when changing from hard to easier difficulty for the first time.

  • The underwater air meter has been rebalanced in the three different difficulties.

  • You now sink faster when swimming underwater if pressing down.

  • The "magic particles" when aiming have been removed (to stop players from thinking it's gonna make the throw do more damage).

  • Overall audio volume has been reduced.

  • Fixed an issue where the "exit stage" function got disabled wrongly.

  • Made some tricky parts where you wall jump between walls with moss a little bit easier (Also fixed in the demo).

  • Fixed an issue where players didn't get the correct amount of treasure back when buying the portal key and then entering a stage without actually using the key.

  • Skill Totem now only costs 500 treasures.

  • Made the secret wall to the bonus level in the first stage easier to spot.

  • The shortcut in the castle level has been altered and can now be opened without having to find the bronze key.

  • The "Mirror puzzles" in the levels of the second floor now stay solved if you already have solved the puzzle and taken the reward.

  • The heat meter in the desert has been balanced in the three different difficulties.

  • The swarm in the desert boss fight has been nerfed in normal and easy mode.

  • Changed the graphics of the Rock Turtle's bombs for more visibility.

  • Made the Rock Turtle's hitbox bigger.

  • You no longer respawn directly into the boss fight again after dying to the mini-boss in the mines level.

  • Made a tricky jump with the minecart a bit easier in the mines.

  • Changed the timing of the "Miner enemies's" ranged attacks.

  • Items in the final stage's hidden shop now have the same prices as the shop in the hub area.

