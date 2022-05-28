Everblade 1.05 Update!

New game mode: "Easy" In this mode you don't lose lives when dying, bosses have less health and there is no "treasure loss" when exiting a stage.

The "no-hit from boss achievements" doesn't count in easy difficulty.

You now lose only half the treasures found in a level when exiting a level in normal difficulty. (You still lose all treasures found in hard difficulty).

Added a warning message (regarding an achievement) when changing from hard to easier difficulty for the first time.

The underwater air meter has been rebalanced in the three different difficulties.

You now sink faster when swimming underwater if pressing down.

The "magic particles" when aiming have been removed (to stop players from thinking it's gonna make the throw do more damage).

Overall audio volume has been reduced.

Fixed an issue where the "exit stage" function got disabled wrongly.

Made some tricky parts where you wall jump between walls with moss a little bit easier (Also fixed in the demo).

Fixed an issue where players didn't get the correct amount of treasure back when buying the portal key and then entering a stage without actually using the key.

Skill Totem now only costs 500 treasures.

Made the secret wall to the bonus level in the first stage easier to spot.

The shortcut in the castle level has been altered and can now be opened without having to find the bronze key.

The "Mirror puzzles" in the levels of the second floor now stay solved if you already have solved the puzzle and taken the reward.

The heat meter in the desert has been balanced in the three different difficulties.

The swarm in the desert boss fight has been nerfed in normal and easy mode.

Changed the graphics of the Rock Turtle's bombs for more visibility.

Made the Rock Turtle's hitbox bigger.

You no longer respawn directly into the boss fight again after dying to the mini-boss in the mines level.

Made a tricky jump with the minecart a bit easier in the mines.

Changed the timing of the "Miner enemies's" ranged attacks.