Build 8827783 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 12:26:09 UTC by Wendy

New and Improvements:

Introduction tutorial revamp.

Modified or Changed:

Improved the performance of the game on each level. We will continue to work on improving performance.

Added an icon to the wind ride ability to inform you when the boosters are active.

Known Issues:

Japanese translation for monster journal is missing.

These issues will be fixed next patch.