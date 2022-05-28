 Skip to content

Wanba Warriors update for 28 May 2022

1.9.1 Updated（Finally new background updated）

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone I‘m BigYu
After my unremitting efforts, Wanba Warriors finally has new scenes.
I'm so good, I'm not human.

Besides, as usual, let's nerf the characters just released.

  • Anemone: ULT time has been shortened. The original 13.5 seconds, now 10.5 seconds.
  • Straw: big straw stabbing damage is slightly reduced a little.
  • Straw: SA CD slightly lengthened a little.
  • Straw: big straw stabbing knockback force slightly reduced a little.
  • Straw: big straw is cut by other weapons, the time required slightly reduced a little.
  • Piao: the number of ULT bullet changed to 6.
  • Piao: recoil force slightly reduced a little.

