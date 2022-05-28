Update Notes for May 28

Hi everyone!
We just released a small update for the Windows version of the game!
Version 1.0.6 (Windows)
- Fixed an issue where player colors would sometimes not load correctly for specific scenes in the game (hotfix on May 11).
- Fixed a rare issue where a very specific combination of choices throughout the game could lead you to getting stuck near the ending (hotfix on May 12).
- Fixed an issue with some alchemy recipes not being possible following the former hotfix —sorry!!
Improved some loading operations to make the game run a bit better when under the most processing stress.
If you experience anything else, please don't hesitate to let us know either here on Steam or on our Discord server! 🧡
Cheers,
The Galdra Team
Changed files in this update