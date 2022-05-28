Update Notes for May 28

Share · View all patches · Build 8827588 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

We just released a small update for the Windows version of the game!

Version 1.0.6 (Windows)

Fixed an issue where player colors would sometimes not load correctly for specific scenes in the game (hotfix on May 11).

Fixed a rare issue where a very specific combination of choices throughout the game could lead you to getting stuck near the ending (hotfix on May 12).

Fixed an issue with some alchemy recipes not being possible following the former hotfix —sorry!!

Improved some loading operations to make the game run a bit better when under the most processing stress.

If you experience anything else, please don't hesitate to let us know either here on Steam or on our Discord server! 🧡

Cheers,

The Galdra Team