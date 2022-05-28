 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arcadia Fallen update for 28 May 2022

Update Notes for May 28

Share · View all patches · Build 8827588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We just released a small update for the Windows version of the game!

Version 1.0.6 (Windows)

  • Fixed an issue where player colors would sometimes not load correctly for specific scenes in the game (hotfix on May 11).
  • Fixed a rare issue where a very specific combination of choices throughout the game could lead you to getting stuck near the ending (hotfix on May 12).
  • Fixed an issue with some alchemy recipes not being possible following the former hotfix —sorry!!
    Improved some loading operations to make the game run a bit better when under the most processing stress.

If you experience anything else, please don't hesitate to let us know either here on Steam or on our Discord server! 🧡

Cheers,
The Galdra Team

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link