May 27th - Tutorial Revamp

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Many new (and old ) players have been asking us to update our Tutorial as now our game has so many new features and zero explaination. So here it is! Our huge tutorial revamp patch. We rewrote the starting tutorial as well as adding lobby tutorial extention. (This is W.I.P. as we plan to add more tutorial stage as well.)

Anyhow, Guild Challenge is also extended another week since we miscount the event (it's actually #3, not #2.) This patch also introduce experimental native killers to four demons. There's also new cyber armors in pvp shop as well as legendary VR goggle that help with KO damage, so don't forget to check them out! ;D

Patch Note v7.44

Added new Lobby Tutorials extention and infographic pages.

Rework amd update old tutorials and infographic pages.

Added missing Thai tutorial pages.

Added new accessory to event shop: BlackVR - Decrease KO damage received by 50%.



Added new accessory to event shop: WhiteVR - Increase n.atk and c.atk KO damage by 50%.



Added new cyber costumes for Nija: (Add dark damage.)



Added new time mage costumes for Fay: (Add light damage)



Change Oyams's special costume to Wind Damage.

Change Mhaou's special costume to Fire Damage.

Added new native skill for Amy: GhostKiller - Increase damage against Ghost race by 30%.



Added new native skill for Menalisa: HorrortKiller - Increase damage against Herror race by 30%.



Added new native skill for Troth: UndeadKiller - Increase damage against Undead race by 30%.



Added new native skill for Zuijin: HumanKiller - Increase damage against Human race by 30%.



Revamp SunkenPalace/AzraelSand light and environment.

Reduce Otohime HP and stats by a lot. (TAL 700>430)

Fixed Menalisa BlackWedding can cast on self.

Fixed Crypto deposit not worked properly.

Added June Giveaway rewards list.

noted*

Demons and monsters that own multiple races won't be fully affected by Killer status effect.

Example: Menalisa (Horror/Demon) will affected by DemonKiller(+50% dmg to demons) status only 25%.

Example new tutorial infographic:

(total updated page = Engx84, Thaix52 )