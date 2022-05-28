 Skip to content

Swarmlake update for 28 May 2022

Swarmlake 2.10

Build 8827442 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, Swarmlake 2.10 is out to improve clarity:

  • Added third-person death camera
  • Added replay orbit camera mode
  • Added 8x replay speed
  • Added showcasing always a top 10 replay at game start
  • Added gun fire rate display to UI
  • Added first bomb movement to improve tutorial
  • Fixed rare visual bomb spawn glitch
  • Fixed immediately stopping sound effects on pause
  • Tweaked visual player model
  • Tweaked visual enemy explosion sizes
  • Tweaked visual enemy sizes to better fit their collision sphere
  • Removed visual sun object
  • Removed score-based bomb spawn limit

Some of the listed changes were already included in unannounced updates over the past months.

Thank you for your continued feedback

  • Dominique

