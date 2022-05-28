Share · View all patches · Build 8827442 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi, Swarmlake 2.10 is out to improve clarity:

Added third-person death camera

Added replay orbit camera mode

Added 8x replay speed

Added showcasing always a top 10 replay at game start

Added gun fire rate display to UI

Added first bomb movement to improve tutorial

Fixed rare visual bomb spawn glitch

Fixed immediately stopping sound effects on pause

Tweaked visual player model

Tweaked visual enemy explosion sizes

Tweaked visual enemy sizes to better fit their collision sphere

Removed visual sun object

Removed score-based bomb spawn limit

Some of the listed changes were already included in unannounced updates over the past months.

Thank you for your continued feedback