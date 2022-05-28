Hi, Swarmlake 2.10 is out to improve clarity:
- Added third-person death camera
- Added replay orbit camera mode
- Added 8x replay speed
- Added showcasing always a top 10 replay at game start
- Added gun fire rate display to UI
- Added first bomb movement to improve tutorial
- Fixed rare visual bomb spawn glitch
- Fixed immediately stopping sound effects on pause
- Tweaked visual player model
- Tweaked visual enemy explosion sizes
- Tweaked visual enemy sizes to better fit their collision sphere
- Removed visual sun object
- Removed score-based bomb spawn limit
Some of the listed changes were already included in unannounced updates over the past months.
Thank you for your continued feedback
- Dominique
Changed files in this update