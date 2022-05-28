 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Running in the Y2K update for 28 May 2022

NEW DLC!

Share · View all patches · Build 8827420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Available new DLC to the game with a Primal/Survival theme, you can buy it now with a 15% discount.

This DLC adds the following skin sets:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2014580/Running_in_the_Y2K__Primal_DLC/?curator_clanid=41964603

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link