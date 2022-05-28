Knightblade 1.4.1 Update Released

Hello everyone,

Just a small update today. A new shield has been added to the island shop, and a bug fix has been implemented. For some, a low memory issue could cause the Battle Results screen to lag or even crash the game, especially when escaping. I have decided to remove that screen all together. Now the EXP you earned and items you picked up during the battle will be displayed in a message box. This will also make escaping much quicker, since you simply escape from the battle after selecting that action.

I'll give updates on the DLC content including Underwater Kingdom as we head into summer. Have a great memorial day weekend everyone!

-Nick