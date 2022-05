Share · View all patches · Build 8826894 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 06:26:20 UTC by Wendy

Steam cloud support

Save data can be shared among multiple devices.

Added functionality to the character dictionary

Added functionality to change facial expressions, clothing, etc. and display them in the character catalog.

The facial expression changes we have added to the character dictionary include expressions not used in the main story. Please check them out.