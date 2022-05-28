Update 0.2.1.0

New Additions

Added in the "Emodjinn!" 🧞 Now at the start of each run, you have the choice between two items from a specific "genie pool". Some of these are new items and some are existing items, but all the items in the genie pool are meant to be a relatively impactful buff for each run.

Added Money Sack item to genie pool Start your run with 8 extra gold

Added Growing Heart item to genie pool Start your run with 3 extra HP

Added Key item to genie pool Shop unlock spaces cost 5 less gold

Added Falling Graph item to genie pool Shop tier upgrades cost 2 less gold

Added Credit Card item to genie pool Shop items cost 2 less gold

Added Slot Machine item to genie pool Shop cards cost 2 gold, but are hidden unit purchased

Added Snake item to genie pool Buy Unit-> Set the shop unit cost to a random number between 0 and 5

Added Syringe item to genie pool Enter Shop-> Gain 4 gold, and lose 1 HP

Added Socks item to pack #2 Start of Battle-> Apply 1 mark to 2 random enemies

Added Carrot item to pack #2 Bunnies-> Gain +LV damage at start of battle

Added Low Battery item to pack #2 Gas Pump-> Sell effect applies +1 additional stats

Balance

Made the Tidal Wave a tier 2 unit

Made the Slam Dunk Guy a 4/4 tier 5 unit

Changed tornado stats to 4/3

Bug Fixes/QOL

Fixed a bug where a shop space would stay frozen if it was the last available unit purchased

Fixed a bug where the 4-Leaf Clover item would not show up on pack #2, but the Magic Wand item would

Fixed a bug where some pack #2 units would not trigger the Pothole enemy's effect

Increased spacing between items on HUD

Lowered the item description text box a few pixels so it would be slightly more centered

Updated Steam screenshots

Extra Thoughts

I wasn't expecting to make another semi-major content update right away, but the addition of the Emodjinn was on my mind for a while and now seemed as good of time as any to add them in! My main goal was to give the player a little boost each run, because I think Automoji could afford to be just a tiny bit easier overall. None of the genie pool items are going to win you the game on their own, but they all should make a small impact on how you approach each run. Hopefully this helps to give each run a little extra identity!

Beyond that, I wanted to add a few items to pack #2 just to make up for the 3 pack #1-specific items that are not in the pack #2 pool.

Hopefully you are enjoying pack #2! Let me know if any of the genie pool items feel useless or too over-powered. I might try to come up with a few more "monkey's paw" styled items to add to the genie pool, but as of right now the pool sits at about 15 items and it feels pretty good imo.

Enjoy your weekend and happy gaming!

-Karl @AutomojiGame