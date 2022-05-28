AI resignation! DR4X Weekly Changelog #44: 5/27/2022

A later log than usual tonight.

This week ended up weirdly busy, unlike last week, in terms of new house stuff, so please forgive me for the small changelog tonight. Though the new systems should have a major impact on the game and how it feels to play.

Most of the following was live as of last night! Lets go...

Gameplay and UI

-AI can now resign when it feels like it cannot beat whoever it is currently fighting,

--AI can only do this after turn 30

--AI will look at the enemies in its territory and if it seems unsurmountable it will resign and hand its everything over to the conquerer

--Bandits will do this to other bandit groups, even before turn 30

-AI teams can now "Fall to infighting" the process which this works by is complex

--There is an invisible morale counter on each team,

--If a faction has one or less units or 1 or less buildings the morale counter ticks down

--If a faction has 1 or less buildings or 1 or less units and doesnt repair this situation on its turn, it drops at twice the rate.

--Once the morale counter hits 0, the AI team will "fall to infighting" which destroys the team and hands all its holdings over to wildlife, bandits, and dark forces, if you are playing as a bandit/dark force/wildlife and this happens and you get units or buildingso ut of it, it will tell you "Some mercenaries have joined you" like it does when mercs betray the team they belong to due to lack of gold.

The point of these changes is to stop the frusterating stalemates that used to happen, and it seems to work great! Remember to give feedback!

-Improved hero name generator

-Mercs can now join the it follows dark force

-When a player investigates ruins it now lets everyone know with a special mesage unique to the type of faction in the news screen.

-Ancient and fallen empire world age settings now always spawn ruins.

Bug Fixes

-Nothing notable this time

Balancing

-Nothing notable this time

Suggestion for testers

-Try a campaign and see if it goes faster, it should.

YouTube Spotlight of the week!

Nothing this time, hope more folks do videos on DR4X in the future!