Update, Version 20220528

English

[Steam Workshop]When resync mods, the mods' names will now be written into the file in addition to the mod path so that we can now easily know which path belongs to which mod.

The change is mostly made in the C++ code discoverMods function with some data structure changes.

[Steam Workshop]It's now possible to just write any comments in the mod path file. (Likely only useful to advanced users.)

[Steam Workshop]When uploading mods, the program now displays the uploading status and the uploading progress both in bytes and percentages.

Technically, in order to make the already heavily modified boiler library has a relatively low coupling, I'm using a function pointer to send in how it shall print out progress. The report function itself is located outside the library.

简体中文

【创意工坊】现在当同步MOD的时候，MOD的名称也会被写入文件内。这样我们可以方便地查看每条路径对应的MOD。

该变动主要是在C++代码中的discoverMods函数发生，同时有数据结构变化。

【创意工坊】现在可以对着MOD路径文件写任何你需要的注释。（基本上貌似只会对比较喜欢技术方面内容的用户有用。）

【创意工坊】当上传MOD的时候，现在程序将会显示上传的状态和上传的进度（同时会显示比特数和百分比进度。）

技术上来讲，为了确保已经被我改的有点面目全非的boiler库相对较低的耦合性，我用了一个函数指针从外界传递了如何输出进度的函数。这个输出进度的函数被写在了整个库的外面。