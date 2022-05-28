DOOM TOMB Patch: Alpha version 3.1.0

What's new?
Bug Fixes:
-
Xray still felt underwhelming to use and a poor choice overall. Cooldown reduced from 12 -> 6 seconds.
-
It felt demoralizing to play against Obstacle, which was off cooldown just a little too often. Cooldown increased from 18 -> 20 seconds.
-
Drift also consistently underperformed. To help people make better use of the ability, cooldown reduced from 14 -> 9 seconds.
-
The Ravine's warp zone let survivors create too much distance on the demon, added an area to slow down survivors when the warp to the top of the map.
Balance Changes:
-
Fixed a bug where players could climb infinitely
-
Fixed a bug where players could use items to move while extracting and installing components
-
Small UI tweaks
What's next?
Join the community discord server to find out! Your feedback and suggestions are welcome!
https://discord.com/invite/ecfA7XWW3E
