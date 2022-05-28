DOOM TOMB Patch: Alpha version 3.1.0

Xray still felt underwhelming to use and a poor choice overall. Cooldown reduced from 12 -> 6 seconds.

It felt demoralizing to play against Obstacle, which was off cooldown just a little too often. Cooldown increased from 18 -> 20 seconds.

Drift also consistently underperformed. To help people make better use of the ability, cooldown reduced from 14 -> 9 seconds.