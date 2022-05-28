Happy Launch + Patch Update!

This is all quite exciting, it's my first Steam launch and we've had quite a reception! We've already gotten quite a bit of feedback so I had to really rush this new build-out quickly, hopefully no more bugs were created haha.

What's New in Version 1.0.1

Buffed M4G1-C to have 40 rounds every charge and slightly increased fire rate to keep up with the Reimungton

Reduced Reimungton 890's ammo count (from 8 to 6), I usually don't like to nerf things but it was just too powerful for its own good. Inflating the numbers haphazardly would make it weird for lightgun players who can't pull the trigger as fast as mouse players

Increased Sakuya's health in her later stages, people weren't getting time-stopped enough!

Bugfixes

Fixed the game trying to launch Discord when it was closed (and also behaving strangely for some people who didn't have Discord) Sorry again!

Thanks again for reviewing, for making content, and for just playing the game!

Thanks again for reviewing, for making content, and for just playing the game!

