 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Touhou Crisis update for 28 May 2022

Happy Launch + Patch Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8826269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is all quite exciting, it's my first Steam launch and we've had quite a reception! We've already gotten quite a bit of feedback so I had to really rush this new build-out quickly, hopefully no more bugs were created haha.

What's New in Version 1.0.1

  • Buffed M4G1-C to have 40 rounds every charge and slightly increased fire rate to keep up with the Reimungton
  • Reduced Reimungton 890's ammo count (from 8 to 6), I usually don't like to nerf things but it was just too powerful for its own good. Inflating the numbers haphazardly would make it weird for lightgun players who can't pull the trigger as fast as mouse players
  • Increased Sakuya's health in her later stages, people weren't getting time-stopped enough!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed the game trying to launch Discord when it was closed (and also behaving strangely for some people who didn't have Discord) Sorry again!

Thanks again for reviewing, for making content, and for just playing the game!
Don't forget, if you'd like to support our development, do pick up the Artbook & Soundtrack, it'll really help us out!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1990000/Touhou_Crisis__Artbook__Soundtrack/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1989991
  • Loading history…
Depot 1989992
  • Loading history…
Depot 1989993
  • Loading history…
Depot 1989994
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link