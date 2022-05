Share · View all patches · Build 8826240 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Change Log:

-Fixed bug in the Monstrous Beast Cave where stamina was still active even after clearing the area of all enemies.

-The selected inventory tab is now reset to "All Items" when starting a new game.

-The selected inventory tab is now saved and loaded.

-Localization improvements and fixes.