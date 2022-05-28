Version 0.4.2

I’ve changed how intercourse is portrayed. I’ve given up doing scene-by-scene style where whole scenes change as it progresses.

Instead, now it’s more of a comic book style where there is a central scene and there are bits of actions displayed on sides.

I am not sure I will re-do the older scenes with this new style. I want to see how it works out before making any decisions.

There are two new NSFW scenes using this new method in this patch.

Finally, only essential NPCs are present in Crimson White at the moment. Because their dress code is quite different between Cold Haven and Crimson White, I can’t use NPC sprites that I used in CH in CW, meaning I have to create new sprites. Sprites are pretty time-consuming.

⨭ Added

The second job from the darkside quest line is given, provided that you completed the first job and its grace period is over. Story progression: You now can enter Crimson Axe lobby in which you can progress the story a bit.

💘 NSFW stuff

A scene with Xiomara if you complete the second job from the dark side quest perfectly. Another scene with Cass.

↹ Changed