v1.1.2 Patch - Fast Move Option

Hey everyone!

First off, thank you so much to everyone who picked up Floppy Knights on launch week! We’re thrilled with the reception, and have been hard at work fixing up some high priority bugs and adjustments. Here's what's new:

New Feature

We added an option into the setting menu for “Fast Move” which increases the speed of unit movement by 3x. For players looking to speed up enemy turns, this oughta help! Please note that this feature is in Beta, and may cause unexpected issues… if you see anything, please let us know!

Adjustments

The following changes were made to card actions to prevent infinite loop exploits:

Transplant - Heal reduced from 2 to 1

- Heal reduced from 2 to 1 Transplant + - Heal reduced from 3 to 2

- Heal reduced from 3 to 2 Sunshine - Energy gain changed to be awarded on the next turn rather than immediately (no changes to number of cards drawn)*

- Energy gain changed to be awarded on the next turn rather than immediately (no changes to number of cards drawn)* Sunshine + - Energy gain changed to be awarded on the next turn rather than immediately (no changes to number of cards drawn)

- Energy gain changed to be awarded on the next turn rather than immediately (no changes to number of cards drawn) Psych Up - Self-Damage increased from 1 to 2

- Self-Damage increased from 1 to 2 Devilish Deal - Self-Damage increased from 1 to 2

(*Shoutout to DolphinChemist for beating the final boss in 1 turn)

When selecting Retry from the Lose screen, the narrative scenes will automatically be skipped when starting the level again

Minor updates to card copy for better player understanding

Fixed some typos

Bug Fixes

Fixed several issues with “Hold the objective for 2 turns” levels, including a soft lock, the win condition triggering at the wrong time, and the countdown resetting

The “Let’s Get Floppy” achievement is now working - if you beat all levels in Episode 7, you should receive this automatically after loading your save file

Corrected a calculation that was showing some enemies' attack ranges incorrectly

Improvements to enemy AI that prevented some enemies from activating when player units are in range

Resolved an issue where the Pain and Gain card action would not reward the player with a card or energy if the unit that received damage was destroyed

Known Issues We’re Working On

There’s a memory leak causing lag / stuttering when playing for long sessions, for now quitting the app and restarting will improve performance

We’re aware of an exploit that allows the player to accidentally lock the wrong commander into their decks… this will unfortunately require a save data reset as a work around, for now make sure you aren’t button mashing in the Deckbuilding menu

There are other bugs we're tracking but we wanted to highlight these as our highest priorities! They will require quite a bit of testing to ensure they don’t break anything else... we appreciate everyone’s patience, as we’re a small team, and very sleepy this week!

Last thing: If you're enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review! This helps us in so many ways, and keeps us extra motivated to keep improving and supporting Floppy Knights. Have a great weekend, and thanks for playing!