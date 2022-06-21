Bug Bashing Bonanza Update

Hi Crewmates!

No long preamble here – I have lots to share! Our team worked SO HARD and we managed to fix 100+ issues that were bothering you in Among Us. Here’s a big list of most of them, so make sure you’re update to version 2022.6.21, now out on all platforms.

First up: we’ve been listening to you! I know you’ve all wanted a lot of things improved in the game and I am happy to say we’ve changed some things to hopefully make your lives easier.

Quality of Life Improvements & Implemented Community Suggestions

Added a Streamer Mode. When active, room codes do not display in the lobby and is replaced by “Click to copy”. This can be toggled on or off in the General Settings.

Added Colorblind Settings. When active, the names of the colors will appear next to the players during meetings, and below the player during gameplay.

Account linking is back. Follow the in-game instructions carefully as we’ve removed Guest Accounts, but it should make it an easier process. More information on the new Account Linking here).

Players are now able to view the map from the voting screen.

Friends List – The player’s last display name will appear above a player’s Friend Code.

We definitely have wayyyy more planned in future, so keep playing the game and letting us know how you feel (nicely, pleaseeee) and I promise we’ll be listening.

But I’m not done this post yet – now for the some of the many fixes which made it into the game.

Biggest Fixes

Loading screen now waits for every player in the lobby when loading into a round

Kills can no longer happen when an Emergency Meeting is being called

Players in game should no longer randomly lose the ability to interact with map, complete tasks, or kills

Quick Chat wheel can be used as intended while a task (Download Data / Upload Data) is being completed. Players will no longer be forced to close and re-open chat

Smooth Talker achievement can now be unlocked if the second to last Crewmate leaves the game

Players should no longer see the ‘Sure is taking a while’ error message when launching Among Us

Friend Codes no longer duplicate across all players when player and host rejoin lobby

Resolved desync issue when player reports body while climbing ladder

Redeem pop up message for Scream cosmetics no longer prompts. Redemption period for this cosmetic has passed!

Players will no longer see ‘Sure is taking a while’ if game is set to languages other than English

Players are now able to unlock the Circumventor achievement

Entering the correct date of birth no longer registers the account as age 0

Added the Language server filter to the settings in the Lobby

Thanks for being understanding about how we needed to take this time to really improve the game. Your feedback means a ton to us, and we all wanted to make sure we could start really chipping away at things that bothered you, even if it meant having to put a pause on some new content. That being said, new content is still on the horizon, so watch out!

A moment to celebrate!

June 15 was a special day for Amongis… AmongUses… AmongUs-s-sses? Now matter the plural form- Among Us has turned 4!

As part of our celebration we have brand new merch. We have the full suite of Crewmate colors, keycaps, and a bunch of new pins too. Grab yours at our store quick.

Okay now I’m actually done. Now to the rest of the dev log, onto you Krys!

Cheers,

Victoria



Howdy!!! Congrats on trudging on through our expansive bugs crushed list—as you can see, we’ve been very busy making some important quality of life changes for YOU, friends! Yes, you. And you. You, too! Er, maybe not you over there.

Anyway! Thanks so much for reading my last Bug Zone—lots of you contacted us to get your DLC that may have fallen through the cracks when we made some account updates. If you’re still having DLC/purchases issues, please don’t hesitate to reach out!

That’s all from me. Til next time, Crewmates!



Hi everyone! I’m Dors – the new community manager here at Innersloth! Victoria alluded to me in last month’s update. For the most part you’ll see me around Tiktok and Discord, but I’m no stranger to Twitter and Reddit either.

Beyond helping with the social channels and running numbers, I’m also gonna be looking into community events, featuring fan art and creations in the dev log!

We call it the COMMUNITY FUN ZOOOOOOOOOOOOOONE!

To all of you out there who are having fun and sharing your Among Us themed creations and finds- I’ll be on the look out and trying to feature you here in our dev logs if I find your work. Keep using those fan art tags!

TTFN,

Dors

