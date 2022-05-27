Update v 0.2.9

Implement Level Streaming for all areas to help control memory use. SEE NOTES below.

Visual Changes and Tweaks/Implement Runtime Virtual Textures.

Modify/Add settings values to assist with performance. SEE NOTES below.

Add View Distance Setting (Extreme setting for very far distance view).

Implement Bleeding (Most bleeding will stop over time. Bandages stop bleeding immediately).

Critters with fur can now get set on fire. Does damage over time and can cause flee.

Add location hints on map for Tucker.

Increase chance of finding more expensive Elixirs in fridges and eskys.

Add more eskys.

Fix for locked shed.

Fix for crouch bug related to marker stones.

Fix for spear.

Fix for Alien.

Add extra bets for Two up.

Modify behaviour of summoned Dirt Devils

Various tweaks.

New default settings have been modified to allow for improved visuals and/or performance. Shadows, Foliage and a new View Distance setting have the most effect on both.

Level streaming may cause some visual issues when loading new areas. This will be improved over time.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.