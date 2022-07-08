Titan Quest - Eternal Embers Update #4

We have just launched the beta patch into the live version of Titan Quest, below you can see all the changes!
New Content :
- New dungeons - To enter them you need to collect 3 unique keys for each dungeon;
- 2 new item sets that can be obtained when clearing the dungeons;
- All the dungeons have new (retextured) monsters with boss fights and traps;
- New Electrum transmuter Shrine.
Other Fixes/Changes :
- Made Electrum to be given on creature kill per act and per difficulty
- Made some balancing in electrum economy
- Fixed Broken Atlantis item set called Priest of Ba’al Hammon
- Added Energy Cost and Recharge reduction to character window stats.
- Moved Weapon Base as Elemental and Weapon Damage as Health to 3rd tab.
- Fixed bug when players could buy grayed out Orbs at Electrum transmuter
- Fixed Energy and Recharge cost not being capped on the characters' window stats.
- Fixed Crash when killing enemies in areas without ZoneData setup
- Upgraded Talos’ 100 Poison & Vitality resistances to proper immunities
- Ancient of the Soil now summons more centipedes
- Ancient of the Soil now uses his skills more tactically
- Centipedes summoned by the Nerthus cult now survive their masters
- Ancient of the Forest’s bear now survives its master
- Lord of the Fjord MI & unique equipment chances increased
- Lord of the Fjord health increased
- Lord of the Fjord casts Freezing Blast in melee range
- Tiamat passively deflects some attacks and projectiles
- Tiamat learned new skills and tactics
- Changed damage of Tiamat’s bricks from Fire to Physical
- Changed damage of Atlantis final boss’ geysers from Cold to Fire DoT
- Ylva is now of “Human” race
- Increased HP on Loki
- Increased damage & disruption on Surt’s two-hand slam
- Lena learned to dodge melee attacks in flight
- Set unified proc chance of 20% on all Troll Tusks charms
- Added damage reduction effects to Troll Tusks charms
- Increased proc chances and slow effects on Fungoid Spores charms
- Corrected sell value of Rigid Carapace charms
- Corrected sell value of legendary Demon’s Blood
- Corrected sell values of epic Hades charms
- Corrected sell values of all Atlantis & Ragnarök relics
- Corrected sell values of all Atlantis & Ragnarök charms
- Corrected Frostburn duration on Hiemal Decapitator to 3s
- Reduced attack speed on Mjolnir to match the description
- Reduced total damage buff on Torc of the Ancestors to +10%
- Reduced base damage on Dagger of Dawn
- Tartarus Block & Dodge debuff now reduces values by 75 & 40
- Gave voices to Tartarus merchant NPCs
- Lowered Ascacophus roar volume
- Life Drain Wards (from Lost Soul mages) now last longer and survive their creator
- Life Drain Wards now do notable damage & scale
- Life Drain Wards now properly heal their allies
- Crippling wards (from Lost Soul heroe) now properly cast their debuff
- Crippling wards are now also used by some mages
- Removed inactive +% bonuses from the “chance of” list on Archimedes’
- Cogwheel and Shard of the Elements
- Added a chance for +% Elemental Damages to Shard of the Elements
- Tripled “Absorption of Spell Energy” stat on Archimedes’ Cogwheel
- Fixed attack speed debuff not working on Spear Dance
- Fixed missing hero properties on Salt Mine quest boss
- Added short cooldowns to item-triggered projectile skills
- Fixed Scroll of the Meteor creating no projectile
- Fixed Scroll of the Meteor damage values & scaling
- Fixed Scroll of Creeping Death damage values & scaling
- Added new effects to Creeping Death’s contagious debuff
- Tweaked Ladon’s poison spit effect and frequency
- Added item stats to Sword in the Stone
- Added drop chance for lost Ragnarök parchment
- Halved conversion chance on Aphrodite’s Favor and doubled duration
- Reduced %OA reduction but doubled OA bonus on Sargaris Tartarus
- Changed poison to DoT on Desert Dweller’s Club
- Tweaked Dvergr death sounds
- Increased loot amount of Atlantis final boss by ~15%
- Added a number of new Rings & Amulets to Atlantis area
- (Item skills without detail text trigger on potion / on kill / on kill while afflicted)
- Removed armor value from Bandit King’s treasure
- Vince (Secret Passage) aligned with his Chi
- Fixed multiple pathing issues
- Thrown weapons now also use prefixes that substitute OA bonuses for Projectile Speed
- Thrown weapons can now have prefixes that boost Rogue, Hunting or Rune Mastery skills
- Fixed Alboran Sandals hiding the character’s legs
- Increased (irrelevant) duration of Battle Standard’s aura to always 99s
- Renamed Helmet of Valhalla’s item skill
- Corrected name of Fafnir’s Orb
- Doubled pet reflection bonus on Shine of Pandia ring
- Rebalanced Canopic Jar and Porcelain Pot and Sarcophagus drop rates
