Titan Quest - Eternal Embers Update #4

We have just launched the beta patch into the live version of Titan Quest, below you can see all the changes!

New Content :

New dungeons - To enter them you need to collect 3 unique keys for each dungeon;

2 new item sets that can be obtained when clearing the dungeons;

All the dungeons have new (retextured) monsters with boss fights and traps;

New Electrum transmuter Shrine.

Other Fixes/Changes :