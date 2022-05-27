Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6c-f

Share · View all patches · Build 8825591 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 22:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Welcome Colonists!

We hope you enjoy a number of substantial gameplay alterations this time.

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6f:

Moved doors to Structure tab

Workbench now requires wood to build

Cage lights now require ingots to build

Fixed issue with facilities sometimes getting locked by ghost orders, causing NPCs not to fulfill orders at those facilities anymore

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6e:

Fixed invisible campfires in blueprints

Fixed ladders not stacking when crafting from handcraft menu

Fixed doors remaining shut in multiplayer

Fixed issue with weapon jitter when cursor is close to the character

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6d:

Changes

New Player Character model is now enabled as the default

NPCs can now jump up 4 blocks instead of just 3 in strict pathfinding mode

Hand craft button appearance updated; when disabled, will show whether the recipe is not craftable by hand, or ingredients are not on hand

Added a few outfits (jumpsuit, scientific wear, etc)

Added small delay for NPCs ledge climbing to make it look more natural

Increased max radius for building at a construction site

Planting sites now show an icon on the soil instead of a square

Steel pickaxe no longer requires coal

Made pneumatic drill cheaper to craft

Made ladders craftable again

Copper and coal are now more plentiful near the surface

Blueprint and plant menu now keep the previous search string when closed and reopened

Ladder construction time lowered (but recommend using crafted object for now)

Added freezing sound to icy overlay effect

Updated sound of slime footsteps to be less squishy

Updated misc reload animations and weapon sprites

Multiplayer: Players of the same faction will spawn closer together

Updated Join Game box in the multiplayer menu; join code must now be confirmed to join

Replaced bleeding countdown with pulsating skull of death animation

Updated stone tiers so that all rock types can be damaged by any pickaxe, but large tier differences have dramatic effects on the time it takes to mine

Set a weaker hit effect when trying to hit a high tier material with a weak pickaxe

Deposit range for hauling materials increased slightly to reduce issues with missed deposits

The first faction in Multiplayer now has a fixed spawn position until you put down the spawn point, instead of randomly spawning everyone

Holding E will now both deposit materials and start building in the same breath instead of requiring multiple successive presses

Ladders are now allowed to float

Moved wires and machined parts to toolbench

Bugfixes

Fixed NPCs sometimes failing to ledge grab when jumping straight up

Fixed issue with Plasteel research not kicking in

Fixed issue that caused the Canyon biome to be over-represented in world generation

Fixed ladders having no construction preview

Fixed NPCs getting confused by doors on top of 1 block high curbs

Fixed several issues that would cause NPCs to remain stuck trying to path through a closed door

Fixed doors hiding the player character’s ambient light

Fixed a long-standing issue that caused NPCs to overshoot the goal and make an extra hop through a nearby platform or ladder unnecessarily before getting to the finish point

Fixed issue that allowed players and NPCs to ledge grab at the bottom of a closed door that’s flush with the wall

Fixed issue that prevented NPCs from ledge grabbing a solid block from a ladder after traveling down the ladder

Fixed NPCs getting stuck on ladders while attempting to jump off a ledge

Fixed stuck/teleporting issue when falling onto a short ladder from a ledge

Fixed stuck/teleporting issue when jumping through a platform onto a short ladder

Fixed stuck/teleporting issue when jumping from ladder to a solid ledge

Fixed a number of issues that could cause NPCs to have their current order reset if hauling to a facility that’s completing orders

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6c:

Changes

Icy effect will surround the screen when your character gets cold

Fireflies are no longer as bright

Reduced intensity and warmed up color of flame-based light sources

Research and unlockables have been updated; a number of items were removed from crafting and added to the blueprint menu

A number of items, such as certain higher tier weapons, have been temporarily removed from crafting and will be reinserted in a later patch to research (use Debug menu to access them)

Tether now requires 1 wire to craft

Plastic requirement is now removed from several recipes, including wires

Reduced tech level of raider weapons to match what’s available to player currently

Fixed orders not opening when pressing hotkey (K)

Fixed additional issues with NPCs stalling while planting

Fixed eggs not hatching in alien nests

Various updates to raider siege and looting behavior

Fixed various issues with firearm shell ejection

Multiplayer: All players will now join the same faction upon connecting to a server

Multiplayer: Leaving a faction no longer kills you; you will be teleported to the faction’s spawn point but lose your carried equipment

Multiplayer: Fixed issue that could cause the first logged in player not to receive a spawn point

Facility overlay buttons will no longer block the cursor, placement or gun fire while dragging

Blueprint construction is now instant in creative mode and materials are added for free

Adjusted wildlife to reduce the number of beasts assaulting the colony at night

Added count check to raider mob group sound effects (>=2 raiders in mob)

Added distance check for hauling off of stolen loot from raiders

Added message when raiders are sieging your colony

Added raider sieging and looting ability

Added spatial location for the raider mob sound effects, and to move along with the mob center point

Disabling of raider mob to target a player for goal

Bugfixes

Bugfix to ensure all raiders will disappear when escape fails

Social Media

Can’t get enough Outworlder? Itching for the next colony? Try one of our communities and social media platforms!

Our Discord is our main community hub: look for people to play Outworlder with there!

Discord: https://discord.gg/Asntr8e

Our other spaces are regularly updated

Twitter: @playoutworlder

Forums: https://forums.playoutworlder.com/index.php

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Outworlder/

Outworlder Site: https://playoutworlder.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playoutworlder/