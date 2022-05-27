Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6c-f

Welcome Colonists!
We hope you enjoy a number of substantial gameplay alterations this time.
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6f:
- Moved doors to Structure tab
- Workbench now requires wood to build
- Cage lights now require ingots to build
- Fixed issue with facilities sometimes getting locked by ghost orders, causing NPCs not to fulfill orders at those facilities anymore
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6e:
- Fixed invisible campfires in blueprints
- Fixed ladders not stacking when crafting from handcraft menu
- Fixed doors remaining shut in multiplayer
- Fixed issue with weapon jitter when cursor is close to the character
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6d:
Changes
- New Player Character model is now enabled as the default
- NPCs can now jump up 4 blocks instead of just 3 in strict pathfinding mode
- Hand craft button appearance updated; when disabled, will show whether the recipe is not craftable by hand, or ingredients are not on hand
- Added a few outfits (jumpsuit, scientific wear, etc)
- Added small delay for NPCs ledge climbing to make it look more natural
- Increased max radius for building at a construction site
- Planting sites now show an icon on the soil instead of a square
- Steel pickaxe no longer requires coal
- Made pneumatic drill cheaper to craft
- Made ladders craftable again
- Copper and coal are now more plentiful near the surface
- Blueprint and plant menu now keep the previous search string when closed and reopened
- Ladder construction time lowered (but recommend using crafted object for now)
- Added freezing sound to icy overlay effect
- Updated sound of slime footsteps to be less squishy
- Updated misc reload animations and weapon sprites
- Multiplayer: Players of the same faction will spawn closer together
- Updated Join Game box in the multiplayer menu; join code must now be confirmed to join
- Replaced bleeding countdown with pulsating skull of death animation
- Updated stone tiers so that all rock types can be damaged by any pickaxe, but large tier differences have dramatic effects on the time it takes to mine
- Set a weaker hit effect when trying to hit a high tier material with a weak pickaxe
- Deposit range for hauling materials increased slightly to reduce issues with missed deposits
- The first faction in Multiplayer now has a fixed spawn position until you put down the spawn point, instead of randomly spawning everyone
- Holding E will now both deposit materials and start building in the same breath instead of requiring multiple successive presses
- Ladders are now allowed to float
- Moved wires and machined parts to toolbench
Bugfixes
- Fixed NPCs sometimes failing to ledge grab when jumping straight up
- Fixed issue with Plasteel research not kicking in
- Fixed issue that caused the Canyon biome to be over-represented in world generation
- Fixed ladders having no construction preview
- Fixed NPCs getting confused by doors on top of 1 block high curbs
- Fixed several issues that would cause NPCs to remain stuck trying to path through a closed door
- Fixed doors hiding the player character’s ambient light
- Fixed a long-standing issue that caused NPCs to overshoot the goal and make an extra hop through a nearby platform or ladder unnecessarily before getting to the finish point
- Fixed issue that allowed players and NPCs to ledge grab at the bottom of a closed door that’s flush with the wall
- Fixed issue that prevented NPCs from ledge grabbing a solid block from a ladder after traveling down the ladder
- Fixed NPCs getting stuck on ladders while attempting to jump off a ledge
- Fixed stuck/teleporting issue when falling onto a short ladder from a ledge
- Fixed stuck/teleporting issue when jumping through a platform onto a short ladder
- Fixed stuck/teleporting issue when jumping from ladder to a solid ledge
- Fixed a number of issues that could cause NPCs to have their current order reset if hauling to a facility that’s completing orders
Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview6c:
Changes
- Icy effect will surround the screen when your character gets cold
- Fireflies are no longer as bright
- Reduced intensity and warmed up color of flame-based light sources
- Research and unlockables have been updated; a number of items were removed from crafting and added to the blueprint menu
- A number of items, such as certain higher tier weapons, have been temporarily removed from crafting and will be reinserted in a later patch to research (use Debug menu to access them)
- Tether now requires 1 wire to craft
- Plastic requirement is now removed from several recipes, including wires
- Reduced tech level of raider weapons to match what’s available to player currently
- Fixed orders not opening when pressing hotkey (K)
- Fixed additional issues with NPCs stalling while planting
- Fixed eggs not hatching in alien nests
- Various updates to raider siege and looting behavior
- Fixed various issues with firearm shell ejection
- Multiplayer: All players will now join the same faction upon connecting to a server
- Multiplayer: Leaving a faction no longer kills you; you will be teleported to the faction’s spawn point but lose your carried equipment
- Multiplayer: Fixed issue that could cause the first logged in player not to receive a spawn point
- Facility overlay buttons will no longer block the cursor, placement or gun fire while dragging
- Blueprint construction is now instant in creative mode and materials are added for free
- Adjusted wildlife to reduce the number of beasts assaulting the colony at night
- Added count check to raider mob group sound effects (>=2 raiders in mob)
- Added distance check for hauling off of stolen loot from raiders
- Added message when raiders are sieging your colony
- Added raider sieging and looting ability
- Added spatial location for the raider mob sound effects, and to move along with the mob center point
- Disabling of raider mob to target a player for goal
Bugfixes
- Bugfix to ensure all raiders will disappear when escape fails
