Paths & Danger update for 27 May 2022

#11 Update, Added a new Character Class

Update, Added a new Character Class

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

[New]

  • Added the DARK MAGE

[Fixed/Balanced/Improved]

  • Stepping on logs during battle will stagger with -1 action point, with the respective information tooltip on the tile info panel.
  • Large potions are available at the Trader after area 4 is unlocked
  • Added a lot more random names for characters
  • Fix typos on some events
  • Set message when inventory is full when trying to buy more at the Trader
  • Fix bug causing items to be sold when the inventory was open at the Trader
  • Fix error consuming items in the town that would not refresh the inventory or the characters
  • Fix conjurer Ability 1 swap between sword/bow tooltip displaying wrong information about the mouse shortcut. (left -> right)
  • Storage price has been updated and will be according to difficulty. (updated two weeks ago without updating notes)
  • Rented storage capacity on the Trader has been updated to 50.
  • Fix bug prevented from displaying character stats panel correctly on the town with more than 12 characters.
  • Fix bug that would make displaying wrong current action points while in town
  • Fix bugs that were impacting the chance of getting some diseases
  • Added more visual information on the type of attack power (attack power or magic power)
  • Fixed bug causing moving from a muddy terrain to a high ground costing only 1 AP

Hope you enjoy this update.
Further updates will focus more on the suggestions of the community!

Stay tuned for more.
Have a great weekend, and stay safe!

