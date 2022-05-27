11 Update, Added a new Character Class

Greetings!
[New]
- Added the DARK MAGE
[Fixed/Balanced/Improved]
- Stepping on logs during battle will stagger with -1 action point, with the respective information tooltip on the tile info panel.
- Large potions are available at the Trader after area 4 is unlocked
- Added a lot more random names for characters
- Fix typos on some events
- Set message when inventory is full when trying to buy more at the Trader
- Fix bug causing items to be sold when the inventory was open at the Trader
- Fix error consuming items in the town that would not refresh the inventory or the characters
- Fix conjurer Ability 1 swap between sword/bow tooltip displaying wrong information about the mouse shortcut. (left -> right)
- Storage price has been updated and will be according to difficulty. (updated two weeks ago without updating notes)
- Rented storage capacity on the Trader has been updated to 50.
- Fix bug prevented from displaying character stats panel correctly on the town with more than 12 characters.
- Fix bug that would make displaying wrong current action points while in town
- Fix bugs that were impacting the chance of getting some diseases
- Added more visual information on the type of attack power (attack power or magic power)
- Fixed bug causing moving from a muddy terrain to a high ground costing only 1 AP
Hope you enjoy this update.
Further updates will focus more on the suggestions of the community!
Stay tuned for more.
Have a great weekend, and stay safe!
