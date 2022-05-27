11 Update, Added a new Character Class

Share · View all patches · Build 8825295 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 21:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

[New]

Added the DARK MAGE

[Fixed/Balanced/Improved]

Stepping on logs during battle will stagger with -1 action point, with the respective information tooltip on the tile info panel.

Large potions are available at the Trader after area 4 is unlocked

Added a lot more random names for characters

Fix typos on some events

Set message when inventory is full when trying to buy more at the Trader

Fix bug causing items to be sold when the inventory was open at the Trader

Fix error consuming items in the town that would not refresh the inventory or the characters

Fix conjurer Ability 1 swap between sword/bow tooltip displaying wrong information about the mouse shortcut. (left -> right)

Storage price has been updated and will be according to difficulty. (updated two weeks ago without updating notes)

Rented storage capacity on the Trader has been updated to 50.

Fix bug prevented from displaying character stats panel correctly on the town with more than 12 characters.

Fix bug that would make displaying wrong current action points while in town

Fix bugs that were impacting the chance of getting some diseases

Added more visual information on the type of attack power (attack power or magic power)

Fixed bug causing moving from a muddy terrain to a high ground costing only 1 AP

Hope you enjoy this update.

Further updates will focus more on the suggestions of the community!

Stay tuned for more.

Have a great weekend, and stay safe!