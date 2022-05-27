Blimps 1.8.7

Introducing "in-case-of-emergency industries, inc." a new air tow service that alleviates the pain of flying slowly back to your hanger to recharge if you run out of power. Also, we reduced the cost of wiping out pirate blimps via the E.M.P. by half. The pirate spawn rate has also been reduced: Less than 20 hanger departures and 10x pirate blimps spawn each launch. Greater than 20 departures and the spawn rate equals your departures. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!