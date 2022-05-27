A Short Wait for an Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8825015 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 20:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello! While we’ll try not to make a habit of so many updates in a single week, we were excited to get this update out to you before the weekend! A few of these updates also apply to the demo, so have your fellow gamers check them out!

Game Updates!

Passive Reload: It’s been disabled for Level 1! We’ve noticed a lot of first-time players don’t realize there is a quick full-reload option and instead wait for the bullets to recharge. With this change, we’re expecting players to learn the reload and then hopefully use it on future levels!

Rapid Fire Turret: When you pick up rapid fire, your turret will turn a cool shade of green

Rapid Fire Projectiles: Your projectiles have lost their trails, but with so many flying through the air who’d notice?! They are now also green.

Maps!

Level 2: Updated to include a Rapid Fire on the map – let players early on experience the might of rapidity!

Level 13: NEW level! It’s on a slant, sure, but that just means more angles to fight!

And that's it for us this week! Enjoy the long weekend errbody!

