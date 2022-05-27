Share · View all patches · Build 8824750 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 19:59:27 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello all Rich here. Tonight were putting out a small update with some improvements and fixes!

As per usual, it shall be put onto the Update branch until we know it wont cause an issue with players games so feel free to open the beta and

list is below :)

Added a system to machine inventories that reserves 1 slot per ingredient after selecting the recipe, this will ensure that recipes with 2+ ingredients can be automated without a single ingredient clogging the entire inventory. This system works autonomously and doesn't require manual reservation, it automatically reserves a single slot per ingredient and the rest of the inventory can be fed freely. This only works with belt inputs, manually moving items doesn't take into account the reservation.

Made some improvements to belt mergers and splitters, movement should be smoother now. This also should fix some issues with item movement on belts like items stacking on top of each other.

Added better information text for some recipes during selection

Made some improvements to certain parts of the pause menu and machine UI and various UI elements

Remade the saving and loading UI into a proper listing of saves.

Fixed some issues with the laser rotation

Fixed an issue making machine inventory slots not stackable if dragging an item from the machine interface

Made some improvements to the intro texts

Thanks everyone have a good weekend!

Best

Rich and SCT