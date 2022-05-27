 Skip to content

Hovercars 3077: Underground update for 27 May 2022

A new version is available on Steam (v1.10.24)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

For now, I am focusing on fixes, adding options etc, later I will add more new hovercars, maps, championships. A new version is available:

  • 2 new hovercars one from Japan Yakuza XII (new generation) and the other from Korea [spoiler]Legendary car[/spoiler]
  • Gamepad vibration
  • Changing the speed from 1.5 to 1.0 (if the game is too slow you can change it in Menu -> Settings -> Game Options -> Game speed 1.0-2.0)
  • Key (re)mapping fixes (keyboard/gamepad)
  • Controls fixes (keyboard / gamepad)
  • Performance improvements (low end / high end)
  • Fixes for some maps (more coming in next update)
  • The default gamepad controls have been changed
  • Full version upgrade: Windows 32bit, Windows 64bit, Linux 64bit, Mac 64bit
  • Demo update: Windows 32bit, Windows 64bit, Linux 64bit, Mac 64bit*
  • Other minor fixes

* Demo will be soon updated (I making new)
** Game speed was changed for new players (You can change it in settings -> game options)

New updates coming soon.

