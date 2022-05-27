A new version is available on Steam (v1.10.24)

Share · View all patches · Build 8824659 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

For now, I am focusing on fixes, adding options etc, later I will add more new hovercars, maps, championships. A new version is available:

2 new hovercars one from Japan Yakuza XII (new generation) and the other from Korea [spoiler]Legendary car[/spoiler]

Gamepad vibration

Changing the speed from 1.5 to 1.0 (if the game is too slow you can change it in Menu -> Settings -> Game Options -> Game speed 1.0-2.0)

Key (re)mapping fixes (keyboard/gamepad)

Controls fixes (keyboard / gamepad)

Performance improvements (low end / high end)

Fixes for some maps (more coming in next update)

The default gamepad controls have been changed

Full version upgrade: Windows 32bit, Windows 64bit, Linux 64bit, Mac 64bit

Demo update: Windows 32bit, Windows 64bit, Linux 64bit, Mac 64bit*

Other minor fixes

* Demo will be soon updated (I making new)

** Game speed was changed for new players (You can change it in settings -> game options)

New updates coming soon.