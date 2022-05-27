Basically solved the game crash after some players exit the memory room.The opening state of the door will now be saved after the game is opened (it will be reworked next time the game is opened).
Added WS / ↑↓ keys to view terrain by moving the camera.
Fixed some other bugs.
～Daydream～蝶が舞う頃に update for 27 May 2022
Patch 5.28
