 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

～Daydream～蝶が舞う頃に update for 27 May 2022

Patch 5.28

Share · View all patches · Build 8824605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Basically solved the game crash after some players exit the memory room.The opening state of the door will now be saved after the game is opened (it will be reworked next time the game is opened).
Added WS / ↑↓ keys to view terrain by moving the camera.
Fixed some other bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1966071
  • Loading history…
Depot 1996020
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link