Hot Fix Patch

Hey everyone, first of all, thank you all for playing on release and for all your support!
This is a day one patch to correct some critical errors that have been reported.
- Some collision a mask issues in some levels have been fixed
- Controller vibration should work properly now.
- Fixed some checkpoints position
- Fixed some animation issues
- Fix for throwing objects
- When you leave the Safe Zone is not longer acting like a check point for the game and it shouldn't resume inside of it.
- F12 is not accidently deleting your game progress, just taking regular screenshots.
We're also working hard to have even more fixes and improvements in the near future, things that you can expect on future updates:
- A manual saving system
- Improved tutorial
- An in-game screen that will explain better all the character move set
- More bug fixes!
Changed files in this update