Hot Fix Patch

Hey everyone, first of all, thank you all for playing on release and for all your support!

This is a day one patch to correct some critical errors that have been reported.

Some collision a mask issues in some levels have been fixed

Controller vibration should work properly now.

Fixed some checkpoints position

Fixed some animation issues

Fix for throwing objects

When you leave the Safe Zone is not longer acting like a check point for the game and it shouldn't resume inside of it.

F12 is not accidently deleting your game progress, just taking regular screenshots.

We're also working hard to have even more fixes and improvements in the near future, things that you can expect on future updates: