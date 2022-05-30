Patch Notes - Client Patch 0.5.41591

Share · View all patches · Build 8824315 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 06:59:11 UTC by Wendy

This patch includes general client optimizations to improve stability and performance.

Added Texture Quality to Graphics Options, which can greatly reduce texture memory usage.

Added FPS Limit Option to Advanced Graphics Options.

Changed Low Quality Atmosphere to High Quality Atmosphere to keep the options menu consistent.

Fixed a bug where the antialiasing option could not be set to anything other than TAA from the main menu.

Stairs have been added to the Castle Floors Tab in the Build Menu to make it easier for players to find them.

Fixed missing meshes on particular world objects.

Fixed an issue that caused performance drops when hitting Night Marshal Styx the Sunderer with specific abilities (ex. Mirror Strike).

The game should update automatically when you are not playing, so all players should get this patch eventually.

Thank you for your continuous support of V Rising!